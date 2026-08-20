"Hong Min-ki pretends to go to the restroom and runs away from fan meeting"... Even longtime fans turn away due to 'privacy controversy'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] As a controversy regarding actor Hong Min-ki's private life erupted, a long-time fan has finally declared that they are "unfollowing" him.

Amidst this, the testimonies revealed by the fan are causing shock. Claims have emerged that although the fan has been present since the days when there were almost no fans, Hong Min-ki has shown an attitude of disregard, such as avoiding encounters with fans and walking away during conversations. A fan who stated that they have supported Hong Min-ki for a long time recently posted a lengthy message on social media, disclosing incidents they experienced while being a fan.

The fan explained that they decided there was no longer any reason to remain silent after a woman identified as "A," who claimed to be his ex-girlfriend, exposed Hong Min-ki's derogatory remarks about fans. The fan claimed that they had supported him for such a long time that they even prepared a birthday cafe for him. In particular, they explained that aside from the birthday cafe, the number of fans who gathered for offline events rarely exceeded two, noting that a small number of fans consistently attended.

However, the fan claimed to have felt disappointed on several occasions regarding Hong Min-ki's interactions with fans during that process. The fan alleged that Hong Min-ki appeared uncomfortable encountering fans and tried not to sustain long conversations when fans spoke to him. The fan also wrote that there were instances where he excused himself to go to the restroom during a conversation.

Claims regarding gifts also emerged. The fan confessed that they couldn't help but feel bitter, noting that among the gifts prepared with care by fans, it seemed as though only relatively expensive items were being verified. The fan added that Hong Min-ki usually responded relatively actively when talking about his pet dog, so fans also made an effort to keep the conversation going by preparing dog-related gifts.

An anecdote regarding a birthday cafe was also revealed. The fan wrote that Hong Min-ki had once told fans that he had even changed his flight schedule to Japan to visit the birthday cafe, questioning why he emphasized this if he was uncomfortable meeting fans. Furthermore, the fan claimed that the existence of Hong Min-ki's girlfriend was also somewhat known among fans.

It is said that while the relationship itself was not the issue, the accumulated resentment regarding his attitude toward fans exploded all at once triggered by this controversy. Ultimately, she declared that she would no longer support Hong Min-ki, leaving a post to the effect that she felt "it was bound to happen. " The reason this long-time fan's statement of leaving the fandom garnered attention is that it coincided with recent revelations surrounding Hong Min-ki by his ex-girlfriend.

Earlier, a woman identified as "A," claiming to be Hong Min-ki's ex-girlfriend, made allegations on social media that she was subjected to assault and threats by him during their relationship. She also raised claims that Hong Min-ki engaged in threatening behavior, such as throwing a soju bottle, and disparaged fans and colleagues. Various claims regarding his private life, including allegations of pet abuse, also emerged in succession.

Hong Min-ki's side strongly denied these allegations. His agency countered that the content disclosed by "A" contained numerous parts that differed from the actual facts.

Instead, A claimed that during the breakup process, she continuously contacted Hong Min-ki and visited his home and family's residence, announcing legal action for stalking and defamation. Subsequently, the dispute between the two parties intensified as A made additional claims to the effect that Hong Min-ki demanded an abortion after she confirmed her pregnancy.

In response, Hong Min-ki's side once again denied pressuring her to have an abortion, stating that they possess relevant conversations and evidence. Their stance is that rather than responding to every online claim individually, they intend to clarify the facts through legal proceedings.

Amidst the ex-girlfriend's revelations and the agency's rebuttal, the controversy has entered a new phase as even a fan who has long supported Hong Min-ki has publicly turned their back on him. Meanwhile, Hong Min-ki gained recognition through appearances in dramas such as 'Night Has Fallen,' 'Love on a Single Log Bridge,' 'Study Group,' 'Bunny and the Brothers,' and 'My Beloved Thief.

' Reporter Jo Min-jung mj. cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.