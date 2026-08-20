Cheonddung, Hong Hyun-hee’s brother-in-law, loses weight after illness and says, "I’m burning through energy too fast, and even my meals are lacking"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Cheonddung, the brother-in-law of comedian Hong Hyun-hee, returned with a mukbang after a long time.

On Cheonddung’s YouTube channel, a video titled "This is how you should eat one duck! Grilled Duck + Boiled Duck" was uploaded on the 20th.

Cheonddung, who went out to eat after a long time, said, "I came to the city for a summer getaway. I’ve been dieting lately, and duck is the best protein source for a diet. So today, I’m going to try eating several ducks."

After eating grilled and smoked duck first, Cheonddung said, "The school break is making me burn through energy too fast. Even my meals are lacking. I’ve been eating vegetables and chicken breast because I’m on a diet, but if I want to have energy, I think I need to eat things like this too. I feel sorry for the kids, but I’m going to eat by myself and head home." He added, "Still, it’s fun. There are a lot of times when we have to do things together during the vacation, but I’m using that time to think of it as a happiness virus and enjoying it."

When the production team said, "Isn’t this a win-win? You’re getting childcare and dieting at the same time," Cheonddung laughed and replied, "It’s a win-win-win. It’s summer, so we don’t even have to go outside. The kids get hot too, so it’s great to stay home with the air conditioner on and eat cucumber sticks."

After taking his first bite of grilled duck, Cheonddung said, "I’ve only been eating chicken breast lately, so this feels like heaven. I’m reminded all over again how delicious duck is. Even though it’s a cut with a lot of lean meat, it isn’t dry at all." He then devoured stir-fried duck, boiled duck, and duck porridge, saying, "I’m really beating the heat with heat."

Meanwhile, Cheonddung, the brother-in-law of comedian Hong Hyun-hee, gained popularity for his impressive mukbang skills after appearing on MBC’s Point of Omniscient Interfere. He later launched a YouTube channel and received much love. Cheonddung said he was diagnosed with vestibular neuritis in early 2023 and battled the illness for about eight months.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.