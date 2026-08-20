MC Mong Cleared of Suspicion Over 'Proxy Prescription' of Sleeping Pills, as Forensic Tests Still Found Insufficient Evidence

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Singer MC Mong, whose real name is Shin Dong-hyun (MC Mong), has been cleared of allegations that he obtained sleeping pills through a former manager as a proxy prescription.

After reviewing the results of a detailed examination by the National Forensic Service, police concluded that there was not enough evidence to support the charges.

According to police on the 20th, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station decided on the 18th not to send MC Mong, who had been accused of violating the Narcotics Control Act, to prosecutors.

MC Mong had been accused of receiving a prescription for Zolpidem, a psychotropic drug, under the name of a former manager.

During the investigation, police questioned MC Mong and other accused parties to secure related statements, while also requesting a detailed examination from the National Forensic Service.

After reviewing the statements and the National Forensic Service results, police concluded that the evidence was not sufficient to establish MC Mong's alleged wrongdoing and decided not to refer the case to prosecutors.

The investigation began after a complaint filed by Hyun-taek Lim, former president of the Korean Medical Association.

Earlier this year, Lim filed a complaint with prosecutors, alleging that MC Mong had obtained a Zolpidem prescription using the name of a former manager.

The Daejeon Seobu Police Station, which was assigned the case, questioned Lim as the complainant.

The case was later transferred to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station, which has jurisdiction over MC Mong's residence, and follow-up investigations were carried out there.

After months of investigation and a detailed forensic review, police determined that there was still not enough evidence to support the allegations and cleared MC Mong without referring the case.

With this decision, MC Mong, who had already faced a police investigation over the proxy-prescription allegations, has now been cleared at the police level.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.