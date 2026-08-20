"The Best Album of Their Career"... ENHYPEN, Rebranded and Back With a Career-High Comeback (Full)

ENHYPEN held a press conference for their eighth mini album, "THE SIN : BLISS," at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 20th. ENHYPEN members Ni-Ki, Jake, Sung Hoon, Jungwon, Sunoo and Jay posed for

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The group ENHYPEN has declared a comeback of unprecedented scale.

On the afternoon of the 20th, ENHYPEN held a press conference at Mondrian Hotel in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul, to mark the release of their eighth mini album, "THE SIN : BLISS."

Ni-Ki said, "We are making our comeback after seven months. I am happy and honored to show a new side of ourselves." Jake added, "We are back with a cool, energetic song." Sung Hoon said, "You will be able to feel the intense addiction of 'Bloody Paradise.'" Jay stated, "I can confidently say this album is the best in ENHYPEN's career."

ENHYPEN held a press conference for their eighth mini album, "THE SIN : BLISS," at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 20th. ENHYPEN member Sung Hoon posed for photos. Itaewon = Bak Jaeman,

Ahead of the comeback, ENHYPEN went through a major change. Heeseung left the team in March and switched to a solo career under the name NOL FESTIVAL, leaving the group restructured as a six-member act consisting of Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sung Hoon, Sunoo and Ni-Ki.

Jungwon said, "We always approach our activities with the same mindset. No matter the situation, we have always put the stage, the performance and the final product first. We focused on the quality of the music itself rather than the number of members. Through our last tour, we became certain that ENGENE felt the same way we did, and we drew a lot of energy from that, which helped us reach this comeback." Jake added, "We pre-released 'Bloody Paradise' at the Busan concert. ENGENE sang along and cheered us on a lot, and that gave us the strength to prepare for this comeback."

ENHYPEN held a press conference for their eighth mini album, "THE SIN : BLISS," at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 20th. ENHYPEN member Jake posed for photos. Itaewon = Bak Jaeman, Sportschosun

"THE SIN : BLISS" is the second installment in the "THE SIN" series, which is inspired by the theme of sin. The album follows a couple who break taboos and choose an unprecedented escape, only to realize that being together itself is a blessing. ENHYPEN powerfully captures the emotions of love deepening through hardship, once again proving their strength as immersive storytellers.

Jay said, "Like the previous album, this one is also a concept album in which the narrative, lyrics and sound are all organically connected, so listening in order will make it even more immersive." He added, "We talk a lot about the music, performance and content for each album. This time, unusually, we all agreed. The quality is so good, and there is almost nothing to feel disappointed about in any part of it, so this is the album we are most satisfied with in our career."

ENHYPEN held a press conference for their eighth mini album, "THE SIN : BLISS," at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 20th. ENHYPEN member Sunoo posed for photos. Itaewon = Bak Jaeman,

The title track, "Bloody Paradise," is a Brazilian funk song that compares a couple's situation to paradise as they keep chasing and fleeing through a crisis, while focusing only on each other in front of them.

Sung Hoon said, "When I first heard it, I felt it was different from the songs we had done so far. I usually enjoy listening to Brazilian funk, and having it as a title track makes it fresh and fun. It feels like tteokbokki served at a restaurant. The wild, groovy mood is the key point of the performance." Jay explained, "I was excited because I thought there was potential in Brazilian funk. We thought a lot about what only we could do. We shaped it in our own color to match the response that says, 'ENHYPEN is the only group that puts this much effort into a concept.'"

ENHYPEN held a press conference for their eighth mini album, "THE SIN : BLISS," at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 20th. ENHYPEN member Jungwon posed for photos. Itaewon = Bak Jaeman,

The album also includes 10 tracks in total: "Two Fools," "Breaking News," "Stuck," "Bad for You," "Remains of Love," "The Last Moment," "Checkmate," "Highlight" and "The Hidden Truth."

ENHYPEN held a press conference for their eighth mini album, "THE SIN : BLISS," at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 20th. ENHYPEN member Ni-Ki posed for photos. Itaewon = Bak Jaeman,

ENHYPEN made their official debut in 2020 with "BORDER: DAY ONE" and has since built a distinctive dark fantasy narrative centered on a vampire concept. Based on that, all eight of their albums have become million sellers, and their second full-length album, "Confessions of a Lonely Heart," reached triple-million-seller status and also ranked No. 2 on the Billboard 200, the main album chart of Billboard in the United States. After three world tours and performances for more than 1.5 million ENGENE worldwide, they have established themselves as one of the leading groups of the fourth generation.

Now in their seventh year since debut, questions about the so-called "seven-year curse" were unavoidable. Jungwon said carefully, "We have not yet discussed contract renewal with our agency, BELIFT LAB, in any specific terms. We will do our best to achieve a good result for ENGENE."

ENHYPEN held a press conference for their eighth mini album, "THE SIN : BLISS," at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 20th. ENHYPEN member Jay posed for photos. Itaewon = Bak Jaeman, Sportschosun

ENHYPEN will release "THE SIN : BLISS" at 1 p.m. on the 21st and begin full-scale promotions.

Jungwon said, "It is an honor to be active at the same time as senior artists. What sets ENHYPEN apart is that we have so many mediums that express our own worldview." Jake added, "One of our goals is to perform in front of even more ENGENE. It is a very good song, so we are expecting strong results on streaming charts and the Billboard charts as well."

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.