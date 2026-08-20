Sa Mi-ja Shares Story of Meeting Then-Teen Lee Jae-yong in Person: "He Came Out Holding Lee Boo-jin's Hand, and My Face Turned Red"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress Sa Mi-ja drew attention after sharing an anecdote about meeting Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong when he was still a middle school student.

On the 19th, a video titled "Will This Kind of Happiness Come to Sa Mi-ja Again? It Is So Moving It Brings Tears" was uploaded to Sa Mi-ja's YouTube channel, "Sa Mi-ja."

The video showed Sa Mi-ja enjoying an intimate date with her 89-year-old husband. On a surprise outing arranged by her husband, she shared a meal and tea at a pleasant place and recalled memories from their dating days to the present, one by one.

The couple also looked back on the days when they would share a bowl of jjajangmyeon because money was tight, as well as the difficult period a few years ago when they struggled with health issues. Sa Mi-ja said she was grateful that she could now enjoy dates with her husband again in good health.

In the middle of their conversation, she also revealed an unexpected connection: Lee Jae-yong, chairman of Samsung Electronics.

Sa Mi-ja said that when she was active at TBC, she was often invited to major Samsung events and parties, and that she remembered seeing the young Lee Jae-yong in person at the time. She began by saying, "You know Chairman Lee Jae-yong now, right?" and added, "He was in the second or third year of middle school then." She went on to say that she vividly remembered him holding the hands of his younger sisters. Sa Mi-ja recalled that his looks stood out in particular, saying, "I wondered how someone could be that handsome."

What impressed her just as much as his appearance was the way he looked after his younger siblings. Sa Mi-ja said, "His face was red, and he was holding the hands of his two younger sisters like this," adding, "So I thought, 'He is absolutely an angel.'" She said the memory has stayed with her for decades. "That face from when he was in third year of middle school still comes to mind," she said. "That is why I always have a motherly feeling in my heart."

Meanwhile, Sa Mi-ja recently launched her own YouTube channel, "Sa Mi-ja," more than 60 years after her debut, and has been actively communicating with fans.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.