Park Soo-jin, Married to Bae Yong-joon, Had a Reason for Her Children’s Education Focus at a Prestigious Hawaii School... Ayumi’s Revealing Account

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[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Park Soo-jin, a former Sugar member and actress, is drawing renewed attention for her exceptional love of learning.

On the 19th, Hwang Jung-eum shared a conversation with Ayumi, also a former Sugar member, on her YouTube channel, where the two looked back on their past.

That day, Ayumi recalled Sugar’s activities in Japan and said, "Jung-eum always went shopping, and Hye-seung and I went out somewhere else to have fun." Hearing this, Hwang Jung-eum said, "Soo-jin studied," and Ayumi also remembered, "She studied at home all the time."

The revelation highlighted Park Soo-jin’s diligent side, as she chose to study rather than enjoy shopping or leisure even while working as an idol in her early 20s. Despite being busy with entertainment activities, she invested her time in studying, drawing attention for her strong self-discipline and passion for learning.

Her interest in education appears to have continued after she became a mother of two.

Park Soo-jin married Bae Yong-joon in 2015, and they have one son and one daughter. The family moved to Hawaii in 2022, and the children are enrolled in a prestigious private school there. Last year, it was reported that the couple had been listed as donors at the "fellow" level, having contributed between 14 million won and 36 million won annually to the school their children attend, which drew public attention.

Meanwhile, the couple recently made headlines again after witnesses said they were spotted on a family trip to Singapore with their two children.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.