Why Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun Decided to Become Talk Show MCs After Leaving "I Live Alone": "Public Perception of Christianity Is Not Good"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun shared their thoughts on becoming co-MCs.

On the 20th, a video titled "Why Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun Became MCs on a Christian Broadcast" was uploaded to the couple's YouTube channel.

Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun were recently selected as co-MCs of CTS Christian TV's talk show "I Am Happy Every Day." Jin Tae-hyun addressed the news and said, "We became MCs. To be honest, we have not appeared on many Christian broadcasts. We only talked about things on YouTube, but there is no need to hide the fact that we are Christians, and it is not something wrong. So people may think we have maintained a close relationship with Christian broadcasting because we have lived without hiding it, but we actually do not like cliques or an in-group culture as much as people might think."

However, Jin Tae-hyun said, "My thoughts changed after taking on the MC role at CTS this time. Rather than a culture just for ourselves, we will try to help even those who do not know God feel closer to Him," and added, "Because public perception of Christianity is not good, they suggested that we take the lead and try to create a broadcast that feels a little more approachable and allows us to communicate with everyone. That is why we decided to appear on the program."

Park Si-eun also said, "The direction of the program is great. It is a talk show where I can comfortably share that I did not succeed because I met God or that everything turned out well, but rather that I am walking this path together with Him." Jin Tae-hyun added, "Famous celebrities will appear, of course, but so will our neighbors who live ordinary everyday lives." Park Si-eun then said, "If the world has 'You Quiz on the Block,' then we have 'I Am Happy Every Day.'" Jin Tae-hyun concluded, "It is a show we cannot compete with, a show that is not even in the same league, but still, with all our hearts..."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.