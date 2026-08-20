"I Want a Body Like Jennie's"... 'MZ Shaman' Noh Seul-bi Stands Firm Amid Breast Surgery and Exposure Controversy

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Noh Seul-bi, a shaman who appeared on "Battle of Fates 49," spoke out directly after criticism over her revealing outfits.

On the 20th, Noh Seul-bi addressed some reactions on her SNS, saying, "A shaman showing off exposure, tsk tsk," and added, "I'm a Thai shaman now. No picking fights. My grandmother said a free woman respects the culture of this country."

She firmly pushed back against criticism of her revealing clothing, stressing cultural differences and personal freedom.

Noh Seul-bi then spoke candidly about her body as well.

She admitted that she had undergone breast surgery, saying, "Honestly, I want a body like Jennie's, but my breasts were naturally large, and after giving birth, this is the smallest size I could put in to match the sagging skin."

Noh Seul-bi has faced similar criticism over her revealing style before.

In April, she appeared on the YouTube channel "Noback Tak Jae-hoon" and shared her thoughts on bikini photos she had posted on SNS.

When Shin Kyu-jin asked at the time, "Looking at your SNS, are you trying to lure men on purpose?" Noh Seul-bi replied, "If I were going to make money from that, I would have done it on OnlyFans, a paid adult creator platform," and drew a clear line, saying, "This is my freedom and my individuality."

Meanwhile, Noh Seul-bi, born in 1998, rose to fame as the so-called "MZ shaman," known for her polished looks and confident charm.

More recently, she has been appearing on the Disney+ survival show "Battle of Fates," which features fortune-telling, tarot, and shamanism, further raising her public profile.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.