U-Kwon of Block B apologizes in person after old remark to 15-year-old fan resurfaces

[Sportschosun, reporter Kim Jun-seok] U-Kwon of Block B apologized belatedly for something he did at a fan signing event 12 years ago.

When an online post brought back the story of him writing that a then-15-year-old fan resembled a "naked mole-rat," U-Kwon stepped forward and admitted he had been wrong.

On the 19th, a netizen identified as A shared on social media an anecdote about attending a Block B fan signing event about 12 years ago.

A, who said they were 15 at the time, explained that they handed a member a sticky note asking, "What animal do I resemble?" The answer that came back was unexpected. The member reportedly wrote, "naked mole-rat."

A recalled the moment with humor, but also said, "I wasn't deeply hurt at the time, but it was essentially a kind of malicious comment directed at a 15-year-old student, calling them a 'naked mole-rat.'"

As the incident from the fan signing event 12 years ago was revealed again, the video spread quickly online.

Although the member who gave the controversial answer was not named in the video, users speculated that it was U-Kwon based on past circumstances.

In the end, U-Kwon appeared in person.

He commented on the post, "No excuses, and I'm sorry." Rather than offering a separate explanation or describing the situation from 12 years ago, he apologized with a brief message.

As U-Kwon's comment became known, online reactions followed. Many noted that, even though the incident had resurfaced years later, he went directly to the post and apologized.

U-Kwon debuted as a member of Block B in 2011 and gained popularity with hit songs such as "NalinA," "Nillili Mambo," "H.E.R.," and "Toy."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.