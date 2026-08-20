"Now I Have to Take Care of My Dad"... 190-cm Lee Jun-su, the Little Boy Who Used to Fit in Lee Jong-hyuk's Arms, Shares His College Life

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actor Lee Jong-hyuk's son, Lee Jun-su, is enjoying college life as a freshman in the class of 2026 at Chung-Ang University, and a playful campus interview has drawn attention.

Chung-Ang University’s campus magazine recently released an interview and photo shoot with Lee Jun-su, who is majoring in acting in the School of Performing Arts and Media as a member of the class of 2026.

Even the released photos reflected Lee Jun-su's cheerful personality. He crouched beside the campus sculpture of The Thinker and struck the same chin-in-hand pose. He also leaned his face against a large character doll and smiled brightly. In another shot, he sat on a sofa with a toothbrush in his mouth and wore a cheeky expression, creating a mood very different from a typical campus photo shoot.

His candid wit continued in the interview.

Lee Jun-su introduced himself as someone who is learning everything from the basics to practical stage skills at Chung-Ang University’s School of Performing Arts and Media. He explained that he is building the foundation to step into the field as an actor by directly experiencing not only the basics of acting, such as speech, physical training, and character analysis, but also the theater production process and stage mechanics. He also revealed that he had been accepted to three schools through early admissions, including his father Lee Jong-hyuk’s alma mater, the Seoul Institute of the Arts.

Still, he had a clear reason for choosing Chung-Ang University. Lee Jun-su said he was drawn to the university’s deep history and tradition, and wanted to strengthen his acting fundamentals within a well-established curriculum built over many years. He added that he also hoped to learn in depth from senior actors active in the field and from excellent professors.

He also spoke about the fans who have watched him grow up since childhood. Lee Jun-su continues to communicate with the public through his personal YouTube channel, 10Junsu.

He said the reactions from fans who recognize him on the street have changed significantly from before. In the past, people often approached him saying, "Oh my, Jun-su, you've grown so much! Aren't you getting too tall?" as if they were greeting a relative they had not seen in a long time. Recently, however, more people simply take photos without saying anything, even after recognizing him, which made people laugh. Lee Tak-su, Lee Jun-su's older brother, once drew attention on a TV program by saying that his younger brother is 194 cm tall.

He also shared a story about his father, Lee Jong-hyuk. Lee Jun-su, who used to fit snugly in his father's arms as a child, has now grown into a tall young man and is drawing attention for his striking change.

When asked recently whether there had been a moment when his father truly felt the passage of time while looking at him, Lee Jun-su said, "I really grew up very late." He added that in the past he always had to look up at his father, but now it feels as if he is looking down at him. He continued, "It made me think that so much time has passed, and I also thought that now I have to take care of my dad."

When asked about his campus romance fantasy, as a college student would be, he gave an unexpected answer. Lee Jun-su chose "of course, dating a classmate" as his ideal scenario, but said he thought it would never actually work because they would have to see each other every day. He honestly admitted that the reason was his jealousy, which drew laughter.

Finally, when asked to describe himself in five syllables, he answered, "Still. Ten. Jun. Su." He has grown from the mischievous child loved by viewers on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation’s Dad! Where Are We Going? into a college student, yet he continues to carry the charm of 10Junsu.

Meanwhile, Lee Jun-su gained great popularity after appearing with his father, Lee Jong-hyuk, on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation’s Dad! Where Are We Going? in 2013, and he continues to stay in touch with fans through his personal YouTube channel, 10Junsu.

Jo Min-jung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.