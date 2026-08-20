Lee Sol-i, Park Sung-kwang's Wife, Broke Down in Tears Over Two Dogs Battling Heart Disease: "Even the Heavens Seem Indifferent"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung An-ji] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, shed tears as she thought about her dog, who is battling heart disease.

On the 19th, Lee Sol-i shared her painful feelings on social media, saying, "My eyes are so swollen right now."

She said she had been crying all day over Winter-i, her dog, and added that her mother was also crying out of concern for her. "I don't even know what state of mind I was in while working," she said, expressing her worry for her sick pet.

She went on to say, "Separation is something you can never truly get used to. So how am I supposed to deal with this? I feel like I'm falling apart." She added, "I had just started to think about living a little more fully now that recovery was finally in sight, but if this happens, I can't even hope for time to pass," drawing sympathy.

In particular, Lee Sol-i said, "Even the heavens seem indifferent. How can two dogs be sick with heart disease at the same time, unable to breathe properly or sleep properly," revealing that both of her dogs are battling heart disease.

Still, Lee Sol-i pulled herself together for her dogs, saying, "Yes, I have to endure it. I have to pray. I have to spend the passing time meaningfully. Stay strong."

She also shared messages exchanged with her mother. Along with a photo of Winter-i, her mother wrote, "Winter-i is smiling brightly, telling you not to worry about anything." Lee Sol-i replied, "She kept scratching at my hand all day, asking to be held, and I feel sorry that I couldn't hold her."

Earlier, Park Sung-kwang also drew concern after posting on the 4th that he had rushed Gwangbok-i to the hospital because the dog's condition had suddenly worsened again. At the time, Gwangbok-i was struggling as symptoms of pulmonary edema became more frequent due to heart disease. Fortunately, it was later reported that Gwangbok-i was gradually recovering with the support of many people.

Meanwhile, Park Sung-kwang and Lee Sol-i married in 2020. The couple previously appeared on the SBS program "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," where they shared glimpses of their married life.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.