Shim Hyung-rae's 'D-War 2' Was Not Production Complete, but Script Complete... Will the Debate Over Its Quality Be Rekindled?

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Comedian and film director Shim Hyung-rae initially said that production on the sequel to his film 'Dragon Wars: D-War,' which has surged back in popularity 19 years later, had been completed. He later corrected that statement, saying the project had only reached the script-completion stage.

On the 20th, Shim posted a correction on the bulletin board of his YouTube channel, Younggu TV. He said, "I would like to issue a correction regarding 'D-War 2,'" and added, "The phrase 'D-War 2 production complete' in the previous video has been corrected to 'D-War 2 script complete.'"

He then bowed his head and said, "I apologize for causing misunderstanding and inconvenience while watching."

Earlier, on the 18th, Shim used Younggu TV to share his thoughts on the renewed attention 'Dragon Wars: D-War' has recently been receiving on Netflix, and he unexpectedly revealed news about the sequel.

Shim said, "'D-War' is doing well on Netflix. Thank you for all the congratulations," and added, "'D-War 2' will be released in two years, so please show it a lot of interest."

He also raised expectations by saying that production on 'D-War 2' had been completed.

He further outlined a specific plan, saying, "In the past, a Korean distributor handled it, but this time a major global company will take on distribution. I cannot say which company it is, but it will be released simultaneously around the world." His remarks were later reported by multiple outlets as news that 'D-War 2' had been completed.

However, just two days later, he clarified that it was not "production complete" but "script complete," drawing renewed attention to the actual progress of 'D-War 2.'

The reason 'D-War 2' has resurfaced is the unexpected comeback of the original film.

Released in 2007, 'Dragon Wars: D-War' has recently been made available in some countries through Netflix and has climbed back up the global charts 19 years later. According to FlixPatrol, a site that tracks global OTT rankings, the film rose to No. 6 worldwide in Netflix's movie category on the 10th. It also ranked No. 2 in major European countries including France, Germany, and Italy. The film entered the top 10 in 20 countries, posting results that are hard to believe for a title released 19 years ago.

'Dragon Wars: D-War' is a sci-fi fantasy film directed by Shim Hyung-rae and based on the imugi, a creature from Korean folklore. When it was released in 2007, it drew about 7.85 million moviegoers in South Korea and became a box-office hit.

However, apart from its box-office performance, the film also became a center of controversy, with sharply divided opinions over its overall quality, direction, and CGI.

As 'Dragon Wars: D-War' unexpectedly entered a new peak of popularity through global OTT platforms 19 years later, attention has once again turned to the long-planned sequel.

Shim has repeatedly mentioned plans to make 'D-War 2' over the years. More recently, it was reported that investment negotiations were in their final stage and that he was also in the final coordination phase with a distributor. At present, the project is said to be in pre-production, with filming targeted for next year.

With 'Dragon Wars: D-War' making an unexpected comeback 19 years later, 'D-War 2' is drawing fresh anticipation as well. However, since the earlier announcement of "production complete" was corrected to "script complete," interest is now focused on whether the project will actually move into filming and production and eventually meet audiences.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.