The handsome actor who caught a robber, Jang Dong-yoon graduates from Hanyang University 15 years after enrolling... tears flow when his status changes to "graduate"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jang Dong-yoon expressed his overwhelming emotions as he became a graduate of Hanyang University 15 years after enrolling.

On the 20th, Jang posted a photo on his social media account, along with a crying emoji, without any further explanation.

The photo showed Jang Dong-yoon's student status on Hanyang University's portal site changed to "graduate." After entering the university in 2011, he finally graduated 15 years later, and he conveyed his special feelings with just a crying emoji.

According to BH Entertainment, Jang will receive his bachelor's degree at the 2025 second-semester degree conferment ceremony held this afternoon at the Olympic Gymnasium on Hanyang University Seoul Campus.

Born in 1992, Jang Dong-yoon is a 2011 freshman in the Department of Economics and Finance at Hanyang University. His college life is also closely tied to his debut as an actor.

In 2015, when he was a junior in college, Jang made headlines after appearing in the news for helping police arrest an armed robber at a convenience store in Gwanak District, Seoul. After spotting the suspect with friends, he called the 112 Police Emergency Number without drawing attention, then relayed the location and situation to police while pretending to chat with a friend, helping lead to the arrest.

He later drew attention again for his warm appearance in a news interview, and online users dubbed him the "handsome Hanyang University student who caught a robber." He then received offers from entertainment agencies and entered the acting world. He began his acting career in earnest in 2016 with the web drama "Women of the Game Company."

As his acting career grew busier, it took a long time for him to graduate. In a past variety show appearance, Jang admitted that he had spent a long time as a senior in college while juggling acting and schoolwork.

As a result, messages of support and congratulations for his graduation after 15 years continued to pour in. On this day, banners reading "Our Dong-yoon graduates after 15 years" and "Congratulations to the dazzlingly handsome Jang Dong-yoon" were also seen in front of the building of the College of Economics and Finance at Hanyang University, drawing attention.

Jang Dong-yoon, who became an actor after unexpectedly appearing in the news during his college years, has now earned another title after more than a decade of acting: Hanyang University graduate.

Meanwhile, Jang has continued his career through a wide range of works, including "School 2017," "Mr. Sunshine," "Just Dance," "The Tale of Nokdu," "Oasis," "Daily Dose of Sunshine," "Like Flowers in Sand," and "The Psychopath I Met."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.