Oksun Draws a Line on the 'Second Divorce' Label: "That Is Not True... We Separated Right After Registering the Marriage"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Oksun, who announced the breakdown of her marriage five months after revealing her remarriage, clarified the facts after some referred to it as her 'second divorce.'

On the 20th, Oksun posted on social media, saying, "Some of the articles are describing this as my 'second divorce,' and I want to correct that."

She explained, "As I said before, after we registered the marriage, we listened to my parents and decided to sort things out right away. We continued to get along well after that, but eventually we parted ways because of differences between us. Therefore, describing this as a 'second divorce' is not true."

She added, "I am saying this briefly because I do not want this part to be conveyed differently."

Earlier that day, Oksun announced that her marriage had ended just five months after she revealed her remarriage. She said, "I shared the news of my marriage in March, and I also said that we would not hold a wedding ceremony." She added, "We had also registered the marriage at the time, but when my parents learned about it, they told me that because I had already gone through a great deal of pain from a previous relationship, I should not rush this time and should think more slowly and carefully."

In the end, Oksun said she still felt burdened by the fact that her previous divorce had worried and hurt her parents, and that she decided to cancel the marriage registration again in line with their wishes.

Oksun said, "After that, we continued to spend time together and support each other as usual. But as time went on, we gradually found more and more things that did not fit between us." She added, "After long consideration and many conversations, we decided to go our separate ways."

She also said, "I still remember that when I announced my marriage in March, I said that instead of holding a wedding, I wanted to share the cost with the people who supported us." She continued, "It was a promise I truly wanted to keep, but unexpected changes in our situation later made it impossible to follow through as planned. If anyone was waiting for that, I sincerely apologize."

Meanwhile, Oksun became known after appearing on the 16th season of SBS Plus and ENA's 'I Am Solo' divorcee special.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.