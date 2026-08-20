After Split from Jung Chul-won, Kim Ji-yeon Says Her Two-Year-Old Son Was Her "Weakness and a Tool for Threats" in Tearful Reflection

Kim Ji-yeon, who rose to fame on Love Catcher, shared her painful feelings as she looked back on the past ahead of her son's second birthday. She also drew attention after revealing that, since her pregnancy, her child had become her "weakness and a tool for threats."

On the 20th, Kim Ji-yeon posted a photo on her social media account of herself and her son in front of a birthday cake, along with the caption, "My little cell, soon to celebrate your second birthday."

In the photo, Kim Ji-yeon is holding her son tightly in her arms as they look at the candles together. Cake cream is smeared on both of their faces, offering a glimpse of a tender moment between mother and child.

But the message she shared with the photo also contained a confession about the difficult time she endured while raising her son alone after giving birth.

Kim Ji-yeon began by saying, "Every step I took was a road leading to you. The day I finally met you after waiting for so long, I vowed that I would protect your world no matter what happened."

She added, "No matter how hard the road was that I walked to protect you, even if I went back hundreds of millions of times, I would still hold you in my arms the same way." She expressed her deep affection for her son.

She did not hide her honest feelings about parenting either. Kim Ji-yeon admitted, "There were days when life felt so overwhelming that I resented you for crying nonstop."

She also confessed, "From the time you were in my womb until after you were born, it was so awful that you were always my weakness and a tool for threats. I even had the foolish illusion that giving you up might be the choice for your sake."

She also described how desperate she felt at the time. "Back then, I was barely alive and dying with only my breath left. But when I saw you smiling brightly at me as I said my quiet final goodbye with my swollen face, I realized what a terrible mother I had been, and I held you again," she recalled.

Kim Ji-yeon stressed that her choices were ultimately made to protect her son. She wrote, "I did my best no matter what, and there were parts that did not go as planned, but I hope you will understand someday that every choice was made to protect you."

She continued, "Thank you for coming to me, who was lacking in so many ways, and for becoming a brighter child than anyone else despite everything." She added, "My little one, who had grown so much by the time this unworthy mother finally stopped crying, I want to show you only the right world."

Finally, she cheered on her son ahead of his second birthday, saying, "It is okay to be slow, and it is okay to be different from others, so please keep growing up bright and upright, just as you are now."

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-yeon became known after appearing on Mnet's dating reality show Love Catcher in 2019. She later revealed that she was pregnant before marriage while publicly dating professional baseball player Jung Chul-won, and gave birth to a son in 2024.

The two held their wedding ceremony in December last year, but news of their breakup surfaced just a month later. Kim Ji-yeon's side later claimed through legal counsel that Jung Chul-won had been violent, was suspected of infidelity, and had failed to pay living expenses and child support. As both sides presented conflicting accounts, the legal dispute continued.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.