So Soo Bin, Recovering Miraculously After Battling Guillain-Barré Syndrome, Says He Can Now Exercise and Drink Again

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer So Soo Bin has shared an update on his health, saying he has recovered significantly after battling Guillain-Barré syndrome.

On the 20th, a video featuring So Soo Bin and composer Kwon Ji-eun was released on Sung Si-kyung's YouTube channel, "I'll Call You."

That day, Sung Si-kyung warmly welcomed So Soo Bin and first asked about his health. Sung said, "I happened to drink with him recently, and he told me his condition has improved a lot, so I'm relieved."

In response, So Soo Bin said, "I've recovered some of my health," and said he is in much better shape than before. He also said he recently visited the hospital and was told by medical staff that he could start exercising again. "After I appeared on 'The Seasons,' I went to the hospital and talked to them, and they said I could eat in moderation and start exercising carefully," he explained. "So I'm working out now."

He has also regained enough health to enjoy alcohol again in small amounts. So Soo Bin laughed and said, "After work, I used to sip a little here and there, and then you called me over, so I went and had a delicious meal on your treat."

Sung Si-kyung said, "If a doctor tells you to eat and drink, then you're really okay. Doctors usually just tell you not to eat or drink anything." He added, "It's a relief that you've really gotten better."

Earlier, So Soo Bin first revealed in May on KBS2's "The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend" that he had been battling Guillain-Barré syndrome.

At the time, So Soo Bin explained that Guillain-Barré syndrome is a condition that can cause muscle paralysis. He said he was deeply frightened after hearing from medical staff that severe cases can affect breathing. He also revealed that he had been hospitalized for about two weeks and received treatment while using a wheelchair.

After treatment, he recovered enough breathing function to sing and was able to walk again, but at the time he said, "I still can't run or arm wrestle." When Sung Si-kyung, knowing that So Soo Bin usually enjoys drinking, urged him to "come back after hearing from your doctor that you can drink," So Soo Bin said he was drinking non-alcoholic beverages and added, "They said I'll recover quickly. It's almost over."

About three months later, he has now been told by medical staff that he can begin exercising and is gradually expanding his daily activities. So Soo Bin, who once had to rely on a wheelchair during treatment, met Sung Si-kyung again in visibly better health and shared his recovery update in person, adding to the warmth of the moment.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is an acute neurological disorder that affects the peripheral nervous system and can cause muscle weakness, paralysis, and sensory abnormalities. In severe cases, it can also affect the respiratory muscles, making medical observation and treatment necessary.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.