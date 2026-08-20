Kim Ga-yeon, Married to Lim Yo-hwan, Confirms Rumors of a 60 Billion Won Fortune: "It Wasn't My Father's Personal Wealth... There Were Also Rumors That My Young-looking Mother Was a Concubine"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Kim Ga-yeon spoke candidly about her family's wealth.

On the 20th, the YouTube channel Unpleasantly Nosy Sister uploaded a video titled, "The eternally youthful 55-year-old Kim Ga-yeon! First reveal of how she won over Lim Yo-hwan, who is eight years younger (assets worth 60 billion won)."

In the video, Kim Ga-yeon addressed rumors that her father was worth 30 billion won, saying, "That was true. It was around 60 billion won." She added, "My father runs a business, and it did very well. I happened to hear office accountants talking about it when I stopped by the office. The wealth belonged to the company, not my father personally."

Kim Ga-yeon also said of her mother, "It is true that my mother was very involved in my school life. I really disliked that. Back then, she was the head of the parents' association and would come by to see if there was anything the school needed, but I hated it when she came."

She added, "My mother was so beautiful that when she came to school, people would ask if she was my older sister. At one point, there were even rumors that she was a concubine. I hated hearing those things so much that I didn't want her to come to school."

That day, Lee Ji-hye asked Lim Yo-hwan, "You must have had a lot to think about when you got married. Kim Ga-yeon was not marrying for the first time, and she already had a child. Then you suddenly heard she was a Gwangju socialite with 60 billion won. Did that make you hesitate?"

Lim Yo-hwan answered honestly, "I didn't know when we first met, and then people around me told me about it, so I was like, 'Oh, really?'" He said, "At the time, I was in a period when I was satisfied with myself, so it wasn't especially important. But I don't think there was any reason for it to be a bad thing."

Meanwhile, Kim Ga-yeon married pro gamer Lim Yo-hwan, who is eight years younger than her, in 2011, and the couple has two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.