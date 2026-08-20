Jeonjin says his birthdays changed after marrying Ryu Yi-seo... moved by the birthday table every year: "I don't really have many memories from when I was young"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Jeonjin said that after marrying Ryu Yi-seo, he has received a birthday table every year.

On the 20th, the YouTube channel "My Love Ryu I-seo" uploaded a video titled "Jeonjin and Ryu Yi-seo, a couple who fought fiercely in front of the camera (on the husband's birthday...)."

In the video, Ryu Yi-seo prepared a birthday table for her husband Jeonjin. As she skillfully cooked, the production team asked, "Did you set up a birthday table?" and Ryu Yi-seo replied, "I made one every day."

That day, Ryu Yi-seo made beef and abalone seaweed soup, stir-fried anchovies with nuts, smashed cucumbers, and bulgogi by hand. Watching from the side, Jeonjin praised his wife, saying, "My wife makes great seaweed soup."

Ryu Yi-seo explained that she added nuts to the stir-fried anchovies because "my husband only eats it when nuts are added. He usually doesn't eat them." Jeonjin responded affectionately, saying, "I like that there are nuts in here."

The production team, who tasted the birthday table Ryu Yi-seo had prepared, also gave it a thumbs-up. The producer/director exclaimed, "The cooking looks a little clumsy, but it tastes good," and Jeonjin defended his wife, saying, "She has a real touch. Being good at cutting doesn't necessarily mean you're good at cooking."

Ryu Yi-seo, who said she has prepared Jeonjin's birthday table every year since their marriage, noted, "After we got married, I make it at home. There have been times when we had several people over, but it wasn't really like a party. It was just drinking with my husband's friends."

When asked about his childhood birthday memories, Jeonjin confessed, "When I was in school, I was mostly busy practicing dance with my friends, so I don't think I have many big memories of birthdays."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.