Han Ga-in Reveals Why She Keeps Her 'Top 1% Gifted' Siblings' Faces Hidden: "They Might Tell Me to Delete All the Videos"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Han Ga-in explained why she does not reveal her children's faces, despite their eagerness to appear on her YouTube channel.

On the 20th, Han Ga-in uploaded a video on her YouTube channel in which she made and tried a ramen recipe that had gone viral on social media.

Before the main mukbang segment, Han Ga-in shared a glimpse of her daily life with her children during their school break. She also said that her daughter, who often watches her mukbang videos, had strongly expressed a desire to appear on camera herself.

Han Ga-in said of her daughter, "She watches me do mukbang and says she thinks she could do even better if she expressed herself. She often told me, 'Mom, that's all you can say?'" She added, "So she said she wanted to try it once," drawing laughter.

It is not just her daughter; her children are reportedly very interested in appearing on Han Ga-in's YouTube channel. Han Ga-in said, "When we film with the kids, we don't reveal their faces. But they really want to appear together. They regularly ask, 'Mom, when can I appear?' and even give me ideas, saying they want to film this kind of content."

Even so, Han Ga-in made it clear that she does not plan to reveal her children's faces for the time being. She said the decision was made with the possibility in mind that her young children might regret it later.

Han Ga-in explained, "They might later ask, 'Why did you reveal my face?' Right now it is their own choice, but we should avoid a situation where they ask me to delete all the videos later." She added, "They are still too young, so I think it is difficult to say this is truly their own will."

She continued, "For now, I plan to keep their faces somewhat hidden," but added, "Please understand that I am doing this because they really, really want to appear together."

While taking a cautious approach as a parent to her children's media exposure, she is also respecting their desire to appear, choosing a compromise by keeping their faces hidden while including them in her content.

Meanwhile, Han Ga-in married actor Micky Jung in 2005 and had a daughter, J, in 2016 and a son, Je-u, in 2019. Her children have also drawn attention several times for their exceptional giftedness.

Han Ga-in previously said that when her eldest daughter, J, was around 40 months old, she began reading Korean and English without being taught separately, so she had her tested for giftedness. The results placed her in the top 1%. She also revealed that her younger son, Je-u, was found to be gifted in a similar test. She said both children were identified as gifted and are attending a gifted education program.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.