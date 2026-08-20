"We Got First Place, So They Gave Us 20 Million Won as Pocket Money" BigBang Was Shocked by Epik High's Class... It Turned Out They "Didn't Want to Feel Outdone"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] The truth behind Epik High's '20 million won pocket money' has been revealed after 20 years.

On the 20th, a video titled 'Family Gathering ft. BigBang' was uploaded to Epik High's YouTube channel.

That day, Daesung recalled memories tied to his first impression of Epik High. He said, "Our first broadcast was in the waiting room. The older brothers were in the next room, and the rooms were right next to each other. The wall was so thin it was almost like a temporary partition."

He continued, "I think the older brothers got No. 1 that day. We were getting ready for our next pre-recording, and then Tablo suddenly came back in after winning first place. He shouted the name of the agency president at the time and said, 'Hooray! They just gave me 20 million won as pocket money.' When I heard that, I thought, 'How do you get pocket money like that? A real rock star must be someone like him.'"

Tablo then admitted, "The reality was that we had never even received 2,000 won as pocket money." He explained the difficult situation at the time, saying, "I knew you were in the room next door. You were with YG. But our company was barely a company. It was just a place with a business registration certificate." DJ Tukutz added, "Our company wasn't even small. It was tiny. There were only two employees."

Tablo also revealed why he mentioned such a huge amount of pocket money. He said, "I didn't want to feel outdone. YG was next door, and you had more members, more staff, and looked so flashy. We had just won No. 1, but we looked so shabby, so I was kind of bluffing."

DJ Tukutz said, "I just said it so you could hear it," and Tablo added, "That was part of it, but there were also rookie singers around us. I wanted those companies to hear it and take better care of their artists. We were being taken care of far too little." It was not just simple bragging, but an action driven by the hope that junior singers would be treated properly by their agencies.

DJ Tukutz laughed and said, "Still, 20 million won was way too much," while Tablo replied, "I said it without even realizing it." Taeyang recalled, "I remember it exactly. It was really loud and dramatic. Everyone in that waiting room could hear it."

Tablo said, "I was so frustrated that I kept saying it whenever I got the chance. I wanted other companies to take better care of even their rookies."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.