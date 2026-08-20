Han Groo Stunned by Ingredients in Her Fridge Dating Back to 2019... "I Didn't Even Know They Were There"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Groo drew laughs after ingredients that had expired years ago were found one after another in her refrigerator.

On the 20th, a video titled "You found food that has been frozen for 10 years in the freezer?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Happy Kim Sung Eun KIM SUNG EUN."

That day, Judge Kim Sung-eun visited Han Groo's home to help organize her refrigerator. She first checked the condition of the fridge, and although the ingredients inside were labeled, they were not organized at all. They were also stacked so tightly that it was difficult to see or take out what was in the back.

Judge Kim Sung-eun took out eggs that had been stored separately on paper towels and began rearranging them into the storage containers she had brought. In the process, breadcrumbs with an expiration date of September 2024 were discovered. Judge Kim Sung-eun said, "It was behind the kimchi container. Don't you think this should be thrown away?" Han Groo laughed and replied, "I didn't even know there were breadcrumbs."

A jar of fresh royal jelly, which Han Groo's family had bought for her, also turned up. But its expiration date was in 2022. Seeing this, Judge Kim Sung-eun joked, "Let's throw it away without telling Mom," drawing more laughter. A broccoli that had turned yellow was also found, adding to the amusement.

The real problem was the freezer. There, a frozen persimmon, misutgaru with an expiration date of September 2021, and ingredients labeled with a January 2019 expiration date were discovered one after another. As long-forgotten items came pouring out of the freezer, the scene resembled a "museum of ingredients."

As she began the full cleanup, Judge Kim Sung-eun first took out all the ingredients from the refrigerator and moved them into storage containers by category. She explained, "I never take things out from inside. If you organize them in containers, they are much easier to access."

Whole garlic cloves and misutgaru were placed in airtight containers, with dates carefully written on them for storage. By sorting everything by type so the contents could be seen at a glance, the refrigerator was transformed into something clearly different from before. After seeing the neatly organized fridge, Han Groo expressed her admiration.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.