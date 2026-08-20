Jo Jung-suk Shatters Roh Yoon-seo's 'Marriage Dream'... Hilarious Real-Couple Moment with Gummy on 'Fresh Off the Sea 3'

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actor Jo Jung-suk drew laughter as he candidly talked about his married life with his wife, singer Gummy, and the realities of being a married couple.

Jo Jung-suk made a surprise appearance as a special guest on tvN's "Fresh Off the Sea 3," which aired on the 20th.

When the four siblings arrived in Taean County that day, they were curious after hearing from the production team that they would be taking part in a "Rock Festival."

At that moment, Jo Jung-suk suddenly appeared as a surprise guest singer with a live performance, and the venue instantly turned into a frenzy. In particular, the three sisters, including Yum Jung-ah, drew laughter with reactions that looked like a scene of overexcited fans rushing the stage. Kang You-seok, a devoted fan who has long named Jo Jung-suk as his role model, also froze up and said, "I don't think I'll be able to sleep tonight," adding to the laughter. Jo Jung-suk smiled brightly and said, "Thank you for welcoming me so warmly."

Yum Jung-ah then mentioned Jo Jung-suk's wife, singer Gummy, and asked, "Do Gummy and Jung-suk, two people who sing that well, go to karaoke together?" Jo Jung-suk replied, "We used to go to karaoke a lot when we were dating." Yum Jung-ah then made everyone laugh by saying, "You should have taken me too. I would have liked to just listen instead of singing."

Jo Jung-suk shared a glimpse of his married life, saying, "We also sing together at home with a microphone connected to a speaker." When Yum Jung-ah said, "It must be nice to sing with Gummy," Jo Jung-suk agreed, saying, "That's right."

Roh Yoon-seo said, "Because of Jo Jung-suk and senior Gummy, I have this dream of marriage. I've only seen such beautiful moments," but Jo Jung-suk fired back, "It's definitely not always like that," joking about the realities of married life and drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.