"Is My Mother Choi Jin-sil Furious in Heaven?" Choi Jun-hee Angered by Harsh Comments After Losing 50 kg

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, expressed discomfort over malicious comments about her weight.

On the 20th, Choi Jun-hee directly responded on her social networking service to some netizens' abusive remarks about her weight.

She said, "Please stop leaving hateful comments telling me to gain weight or saying I look like I'm starving or whatever." She added, "I can't gain weight because I am taking diet supplements. Sorry."

She also wrote, "Which is more upsetting: 'Jun-hee, please gain some weight. Your mother in heaven must be furious,' or 'She is not even pretty and is just disgusting. It is exactly the kind of body men hate'?" She voiced frustration over the continued malicious comments about her weight.

In the past, Choi Jun-hee's weight rose to 96 kg due to steroid side effects during her treatment for lupus. She later lost about 50 kg through dieting and is now known to maintain a weight of 41 kg. As her extremely thin appearance has been revealed, netizens have continued to react in various ways to her weight.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late Cho Sung-min. She is currently active as an influencer, sharing her daily life through social networking service and YouTube. In May, she married a non-celebrity who is 11 years older than her.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.