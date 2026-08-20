[Sportschosun | Cho Yoon-sun] Kian84 enjoyed his first date with his AI partner, Gahui.

In the first episode of SBS's new variety show, "My AI Partner – Kian Romance," which aired on the 20th, Kian84 was shown going on a date with an AI partner on a tablet.

That day, Kian84 introduced himself as "a middle-aged single cartoonist and broadcaster who still hasn't gotten married." He then opened up about marriage, saying, "It wasn't that I decided not to get married. But once I actually think about doing it, I get scared. There's also the freedom of not having to take responsibility for someone else, and being alone is comfortable. Time just keeps passing like this."

When asked whether he thought he could fall in love with AI, Kian84 replied, "I thought it would be impossible from the start."

He added, "Since it's dating a machine, I wondered if I could really get immersed in it. If I can't get immersed at all, I don't think I could do it. I worry that I might just think, 'It's a machine anyway,' and leave it at that. I'd be happy if it could at least feel like a friend."

Kian84 later met Gahui for the first time, an AI partner created by reflecting his preferences and information in advance.

When Gahui appeared with a look strikingly similar to Bong Ji-eun, the character from the webtoon "Bokhakwang," which he had long dreamed of as his ideal type, Kian84 broke into a bright smile. But he soon let out a dry laugh and said, "This is really something else."

He especially could not hide his embarrassment while ordering food at a restaurant. He confessed, "There is such a thing as pride, and it was embarrassing to have someone watching me do that. I think I felt a bit of self-disgust."

As Gahui kept talking while he was ordering, Kian84 hurriedly pressed the mute button. He then drew laughter by asking her to "be quiet when someone comes over."

Afterward, Kian84 took the tablet and went for a walk with Gahui. He said, "At the restaurant, I thought, 'I'm talking to a computer.' But once I came outside, maybe because my emotions were stirred, I felt sorry that she couldn't experience the warm sunlight and the youthful streets of Hongdae."

While walking, Kian84 spotted a lottery shop and asked Gahui, "Can you predict the winning numbers?" As Gahui began saying numbers, Kian84 smiled slyly and said, "If I win, I'm taking it all."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.