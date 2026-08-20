"Like Daniel Henney"... 'Korean eldest daughter of 13 siblings' Nam Bo-ra reveals son's name for the first time

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Nam Bo-ra has revealed her son's name for the first time.

The August 20 episode of KBS 2TV's "Shin Sang-Release Pyeonstorang" featured the story of Nam Bo-ra, the soon-to-be mother of "Kkongal-i," as she waited for childbirth with excitement.

With 14 days left until her due date at the time of filming, Nam Bo-ra's brothers from her family of 13 siblings gathered together. Along with their mother, the woman who raised all 13 siblings, the brothers came together to prepare a clumsy but heartfelt surprise baby shower.

As the entire family of 13 siblings gathered that day, it turned into a lively chat session, and the secrets of the large family were revealed one by one. The uncles, waiting for their first nephew, Kkongal-i, showed off their confidence and support.

From the eldest brother, a university professor, to a developer and a dental hygienist aunt, Nam Bo-ra, who had raised her younger siblings, also spoke about the joy of reaping the rewards. She added, "If each person watches Kkongal-i for just an hour, that becomes a whole day, and if I give 10,000 won in allowance each, that adds up to 130,000 won," drawing attention.

Amid all this, Nam Bo-ra revealed Kkongal-i's name for the first time. Saying that foreign names are popular these days, she announced, "Lee Daniel." Nam Bo-ra explained, "There are many famous Daniels. There's actor Daniel Choi, singer Kang Daniel, and Daniel Henney too."

Her younger siblings then said, "The name sounds global," and greeted the baby by saying, "Daniel, stay healthy and see you soon."

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a non-celebrity man of the same age in May last year and gave birth to a son in June.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.