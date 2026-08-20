"One day it’ll all make sense"... Jennie leaves a meaningful confession amid controversy over alleged exposed edits and tears

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun reporter] Jennie of BLACKPINK has left a meaningful message as a series of controversies continue to surround her.

On the 20th, Jennie shared several photos on her social media account along with a short message: "one day it'll all make sense."

In the released photos, Jennie is wearing a red outfit and posing in front of a wing-shaped installation. In some shots, she sits crouched with her head lowered, while in others she looks into the camera with the wings behind her, creating a dreamy atmosphere.

In particular, the phrase "one day it'll all make sense," posted without any further explanation, is drawing attention. As several issues have recently surrounded Jennie, the message is also attracting interest.

Jennie took the stage as a headliner at the Tokyo performance of SUMMER SONIC 2026, held in Chiba, Japan, on the 14th. During the show, microphone and other sound issues occurred. Later, a video that appeared to show part of Jennie’s body exposed spread across social media and online communities, intensifying the controversy. Claims over the video’s authenticity were divided, with some saying it showed an actual performance scene, while others argued it had been altered using AI or editing techniques.

Jennie also faced unexpected sound and wardrobe issues during her SUMMER SONIC 2026 stage in Osaka on the 16th, and she was even seen shedding tears during the performance, as if overwhelmed with emotion.

After the performance, Jennie reflected on her roughly three-month festival journey in a social media post on the 17th, saying there had been many unexpected and difficult moments. She added that everything does not have to be perfect, and that the hard times were also part of the process that helped her grow.

As the controversy continued, her agency, OA Entertainment, finally took action. In an official statement on the 18th, OA Entertainment said it had repeatedly confirmed ongoing acts of groundless defamation and the spread of false information about Jennie, as well as the malicious editing and manipulation of photos and videos and the distribution of posts that infringe on her privacy and personal rights.

The agency emphasized that, together with its legal representatives, it is monitoring related posts and accounts and collecting evidence. It also stressed that civil and criminal legal action is being pursued in cases involving serious violations of rights, and took a hardline stance that there will be no settlement or leniency.

The social media account believed to have first posted the problematic video has reportedly been suspended.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.