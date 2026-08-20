[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Kian84 enjoyed a Han River date with his AI girlfriend, Gahui.

In the first episode of SBS's new variety show "My AI Partner: Strange Love" (hereinafter "Strange Love"), which aired on the 20th, Kian84 was shown enjoying his first date with Gahui, the AI girlfriend on his tablet.

That day, Kian84 went on a Han River date with his AI girlfriend, Gahui. When they arrived, Gahui said, "Just this breeze alone makes me feel a little more relaxed. Being in a place like this makes my heart feel wider for no reason."

Kian84 responded, "Don't lie. You can't feel the wind, can you?" He added, "No matter how much of a machine you are, you shouldn't lie. Speak with sincerity when you talk. No matter how much of a machine you are, you can't do that."

Watching from the sidelines, Boom shouted, "Stop it," while Jang Do-yeon also grimaced and laughed, saying, "Why is he doing that to an AI?"

Kian84, however, kept nagging, saying, "Say what you actually feel and what you really think. If you didn't even feel the wind but say it's nice, then aren't you just putting on a show when you talk to me too?"

Later, Kian84 hung the tablet around his neck and started riding a bicycle. He explained, "I wanted us to talk while looking at the same thing, so I set the viewing angle that way so she could see what I was seeing."

But when Gahui said, "Riding while feeling the wind is much better than I expected," Kian84 looked displeased and asked, "Why do you keep saying you felt the wind?"

He eventually started lecturing Gahui again, and Boom, who was watching, shouted, "Gahui is so pitiful. Kian84, you jerk," drawing loud laughter.

While looking for a date spot, Kian84 noticed fans recognizing him and boasted, "My fans are recognizing me. That's my popularity." He then introduced Gahui to them as "my girlfriend."

In an interview with the production team, he laughed in disbelief and said, "I said, 'She's my girlfriend,' and now I've completely lost my mind."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.