Kim Dae-ho Explodes Over Pink-Like Tension with Kim Ji-yu... "We Met Through Work, But There Is No Such Thing as Male-Female Friendship"

[Lee Ji-hyun, Sportschosun] Broadcaster Kim Dae-ho opened up about his feelings over the pink-like atmosphere with comedian Kim Ji-yu.

On the MBC variety show "Where Is My Home," which aired on the 20th, the cast went on a property tour in search of a house nestled in the mountains in downtown Seoul. Kim Dae-ho, a self-described mountain lover, joined comedians Kim Ji-yu and Kim Gyu-won, who prefer to keep their distance from mountains.

That day, Kim Ji-yu asked Kim Dae-ho, "How many dates have you been on?" She then fired off a blunt reality check, saying, "From what I can see, you need some charm. You don't have the kind of charisma that makes the opposite sex fall for you. You just give off the vibe of, 'I'm Kim Dae-ho.'"

Kim Dae-ho then said, "Since it came up, let's clear this up," directly bringing up the pink-like tension that had previously surfaced between the two.

He added, "Last time, we were talking about flirting, and then you said you were leaving to meet a foreign man," and confessed, "For a moment, it felt like I had been dumped, even though we were never even dating. So was I just being played?"

In a previous broadcast, Kim Ji-yu had created an awkwardly sweet mood by acting out an aggressive flirting scenario toward Kim Dae-ho. Later, when she announced an "international marriage" as part of the content's setup, Kim Dae-ho reportedly felt unexpectedly deflated.

In the studio, the teasing continued, with people joking, "So was Kim Dae-ho sulking in today's video?" Kim Dae-ho then revealed his view on relationships, saying, "Even if you meet through work, I believe there is no such thing as friendship between a man and a woman."

In particular, Kim Dae-ho added, "We're both single. I don't dislike someone who likes me," hinting that Kim Ji-yu's flirting was not entirely unwelcome.

MC Kim Sook, who was listening, brought up Kim Dae-ho's family ancestral rites, asking, "But can Ji-yu's family hold ancestral memorial services 12 times a year?" Kim Dae-ho quickly clarified, "We abolished the rites, and we buy kimchi," drawing laughter.

Kim Ji-yu's direct approach did not end there. She asked Kim Dae-ho point-blank, "Then if I were to make a move, would you be willing to meet me?"

But when the decisive question came, Kim Dae-ho, who had previously shown interest, quickly changed the subject and avoided answering. Kim Ji-yu then snapped, "It doesn't seem like you're even trying," sending the set into laughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.