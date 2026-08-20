Kang Ye-won Looks Different After Seventh Nose Job... Auto Immigration Check Fails: "Do I Look That Different?"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Kang Ye-won ran into trouble at an automated immigration checkpoint on her business trip to China because the passport photo did not match her current appearance.

On the 20th, a video titled "A Legend of 200 Billion Won in Daily Sales? I Met China's No. 1 Wanghong!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Gwang Ye-won."

The video showed Kang Ye-won traveling to Hangzhou, China, for a business trip to promote the cosmetics brand she created in the Chinese market.

Kang Ye-won said she was "so excited" because it was her first time setting foot in China in 16 years, but she soon faced an unexpected hurdle during entry. At the automated immigration gate, the system failed to recognize her because the old passport photo did not match her current face. Kang said, "My passport has an old photo, so it wouldn't recognize me automatically," adding, "This is ridiculous. I think I need to take a new photo and get a new passport." She then laughed and said, "It must think my old face and my current face are different. It's my fault, so who can I blame?"

Kang Ye-won then revealed the photo in her passport and asked, "Do I look that different?" She added, "My eyes are a little different," openly admitting the difference from her current appearance and drawing laughter.

It turned out this was not her first time experiencing such a problem. Kang Ye-won said, "The last time I went to Japan, it also failed to recognize me automatically. But this time in China too, it didn't work, so I was really flustered," and added, "I'm going straight to the district office," revealing that she later reissued her passport.

Meanwhile, Kang Ye-won recently answered candidly on her YouTube channel when asked how many times she had undergone eye surgery. "I've had eye surgery several times. I don't remember exactly, but I think it was about seven times," she said, surprising viewers with her honesty.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.