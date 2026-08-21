It Turns Out Juhoon of CORTIS Gave Up Hana Academy Seoul, a Top-Tier School for the Top 1%, to Debut as an Idol

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] While broadcaster Kim Dae-ho was introducing Hana Academy Seoul, a prestigious autonomous private high school in Eunpyeong District, Seoul, an unusual school-life background of Juhoon, a member of CORTIS, came to light.

On the MBC variety show Where Is My Home, which aired on the 20th, the cast was shown going out to inspect homes nestled in the mountains in downtown Seoul. Kim Dae-ho, a hiking enthusiast, joined comedian Kim Ji-yu and Kim Gyu-won, who prefer to keep their distance from mountains.

The three visited Eunpyeong Hanok Village in Jingwan-dong, Eunpyeong District, located at the foot of Bukhansan. As Kim Dae-ho toured the residential area, which offers both the atmosphere of traditional hanok homes and views of Bukhansan, he mentioned Hana Academy Seoul as a representative nearby school.

Kim Dae-ho described Hana Academy Seoul as "the top class even among autonomous private high schools" and added, "If there are 200 graduates, about 40 to 50 of them go on to Seoul National University. That's one out of every five." His explanation surprised the cast.

An unexpected idol story also came up during the segment. Kim Ji-yu mentioned Juhoon of CORTIS and said, "Juhoon passed the first round for Hana Academy Seoul."

Kim Dae-ho then added, "He was cast before enrollment and debuted with CORTIS," explaining how Juhoon entered the entertainment industry. He had shown strong academic ability and had been preparing to enter a prestigious autonomous private high school, but after being cast just before high school enrollment, he took a completely different path as an idol.

CORTIS is the boy group introduced by Big Hit Music after BTS and Tomorrow X Together (TXT). The group consists of five members: Juhoon, Martin, James, Seonghyeon, and Keonho.

In particular, Juhoon has drawn attention since before his debut for his outstanding academic record and diverse background. With his acceptance to Hana Academy Seoul's admissions process mentioned again on Where Is My Home, his unusual pre-debut history has once again caught the public's eye.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.