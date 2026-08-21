Lee Jae-yong Took Depression Medication for Eight Years in His 30s... "I Lived Like a Half-Madman"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Jae-yong, 63, opened up about the long and difficult period he went through while battling depression.

On the 20th, the YouTube channel "What Are You Doing These Days" released a video titled "Rustic Period's Miwa and Lee Jae-yong, the reason he endured depression for eight years... \"Acting saved my life\"."

In the video, Lee candidly described how he was diagnosed with depression and what treatment was like at the time. He said, "I took depression medication for seven to eight years," adding, "It was pretty serious. I think I was first diagnosed in my early to mid-30s." He said he was working as a stage actor then.

Lee also recalled that while teaching students to make a living, he took them to a psychiatric hospital to conduct psychodrama sessions, an experience that overlapped with his own mental struggles.

He said he asked to study the patients inside the hospital while helping with the psychodrama sessions, and was given a chance to tour the closed wards in person. But what he saw there was far more shocking than he had expected.

Looking back, Lee said, "I think I really saw a living hell there." He added that the patients seemed stripped of even their dignity as human beings, and admitted, "Their pain just came crashing into me."

The shock also turned into anger. Lee recalled that during a dinner gathering with the doctors he had worked with on the psychodrama, he lost his temper over how the patients were being treated and caused a scene.

Financial hardship added to the burden. Lee explained, "The shock, my reality, and the life I was living as a poor stage actor at the time were all piling up on me. It was not an easy life."

Medical staff who checked his condition reportedly recommended that he be hospitalized. Lee said he was told, "Since we work in a profession where we have to show our faces to the public, we can introduce you to a hospital. You should be admitted, stop drinking completely, and just take your medicine, eat, and rest for 10 days."

But Lee said he could not accept the advice because he was in charge of a stage production and also had to support his family. He recalled, "I had a wife and children to feed, and I had to keep working."

Unresolved emotional pain, combined with drinking, made the period even harder. Lee said he has now quit alcohol, adding, "I think I drank too much." He also said he now spends his time meditating.

After years of struggle, Lee described his condition at the time by saying, "Even now, I think I lived like a half-madman." He added, "I was in a very precarious state, and I went through many moments of crisis," drawing sympathy.

Meanwhile, in the recently concluded drama "Manager Kim," Lee stood out with a powerful villain performance as Ri Eung-ryeong, the head of North Korea's intelligence agency.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.