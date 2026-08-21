Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Says Her Daughter’s In-Laws Are Wealthy Beyond Imagination... "Her Grandfather-in-Law Was a Racer, and He Owns a Lot of Ford Stock"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo spoke about her daughter’s in-laws’ deep love for cars and their wealth.

On the 20th, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo’s YouTube channel released a video titled, "82-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Falls in Love at First Sight with a 200 Million Won Foreign Car," showing her taking part in a driving experience.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, who was trying a full-scale driving experience for the first time in her life, could not hide her excitement even before it began. She said, "This is my first time trying something like this in my life, and I’m so excited and happy," revealing her special interest in cars.

She also said that her family members love cars. In particular, she drew attention when she said of her son-in-law, "He pays to fly from Los Angeles to Germany just to go there and try it out."

During the conversation, the production team mentioned that they had seen a photo of someone in Sunwoo Yong-nyeo’s family wearing racing gear. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo corrected them right away, saying, "No, that was my grandfather," and added, "My grandfather was a racer."

She then shared another surprising story about her daughter’s grandfather-in-law. Saying that he had a lot of stock in Ford Motor Company, she suggested that her daughter’s in-laws had long-standing ties to the automaker. According to Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, her daughter’s grandfather-in-law was not only a racer but also held a substantial amount of Ford stock.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo’s family has also had a strong love for cars. She recalled working as a female model for a domestic car brand in the past and said she drove the vehicles herself at the time. Later, she drove a Cadillac in the United States and, after returning to Korea, switched between several BMW models.

Most notably, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said she has been driving for as long as 60 years, drawing surprise. That day, she rode in a high-performance vehicle with more than 700 horsepower. Even as the speed climbed to 200 km/h, she calmly said, "It’s okay, it’s okay," showing the composure of a veteran driver.

However, during a drift experience in which the car slid and spun, she seemed to recall a past accident on a snowy road and shouted, "That’s enough. Thank you. Stop it," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo’s daughter, Choi Yeon-jae, was active as a singer in the 1990s and was loved for songs such as "If You Give Me Your Heart." She is now working as a Korean medicine doctor in the United States. She is married to American husband Kevin Gordon and has a son. Kevin Gordon is known as a vice president at a U.S. financial company.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.