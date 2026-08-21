Joo Jin-mo Reveals How He Took on Min Hye-yeon's Stalker Before Their Marriage, Only to Face an Unexpected Snub: "Are You an Athlete?"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actor Joo Jin-mo revealed an episode from before his marriage to family medicine specialist Min Hye-yeon, when he personally stepped in to stop a stalker who had been showing up at her place every day.

On a recent episode of the YouTube channel "Dr. Hye-yeon," Min Hye-yeon recalled a tense incident she experienced early in her relationship with her husband, Joo Jin-mo.

In the video, Min Hye-yeon said, "It had only been about two weeks since I started seeing my husband (Joo Jin-mo)," and explained how Joo Jin-mo helped drive away the stalker who had been following her.

Joo Jin-mo also vividly remembered the situation. "It had only been about a month since we started dating, and she suddenly contacted me and asked, 'Oppa, can you come pick me up now?'" he said. "When I asked why, she told me there was a stalker. I told her to wait and rushed over right away," he explained.

Joo Jin-mo said, "I put her in the elevator first, and then we ended up facing off with the elevator door between us. When that person tried to get on, I told him to get off."

But the stalker's reaction, unlike what he expected, left Joo Jin-mo embarrassed. "Do you know what he said? He went, 'Huh?' and I thought we'd been caught, but then he said, 'Aren't you an athlete? I saw you. Are you a soccer player?'" Joo Jin-mo said with a laugh. The stalker had not recognized the actor and mistook him for a sports player.

Min Hye-yeon laughed as she looked back on that day, saying, "In the end, Oppa lost. I was the one who embarrassed him," recalling how they kept their relationship secret while Joo Jin-mo's pride as an actor took a hit.

Meanwhile, Min Hye-yeon, a graduate of Seoul National University College of Medicine, married actor Joo Jin-mo in 2019. She currently runs the YouTube channel "Dr. Hye-yeon" and actively connects with fans through a wide range of content, including daily life, beauty, and skincare.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.