The poker tournament prize money is in the tens of billions of won... Kim Ga-yeon says, "I don't know Lim Yo-hwan's winnings. I've never seen them"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Kim Ga-yeon said she has never seen the prize money won by her husband, Lim Yo-hwan, who is active as a poker player.

On the 20th, the YouTube channel "Unpleasantly Nosy Sister" uploaded a video titled, "55-year-old Kim Ga-yeon, the ultimate ageless beauty! Revealing for the first time how she won over 8-years-younger Lim Yo-hwan (assets worth 60 billion won)."

That day, Lee Ji-hye told Lim Yo-hwan, who had switched careers to become a poker player, "You compete in a lot of overseas matches, and if you do well, the prize money is 3 billion won." Kim Ga-yeon then surprised everyone by saying, "It can be 20 billion won."

Lim Yo-hwan explained, "Of course, when you win a big prize, it can be like that. But there is an entry fee to take part in poker tournaments. The fee varies widely. So even if the day comes when you receive prize money, that does not mean it is pure profit. You have already paid entry fees over time."

Kim Ga-yeon lamented, "I have never seen my husband's prize money. The only thing that comes into my arms is a trophy. I have so many annoying trophies piled up that I tell him to stop bringing them home."

When asked where he uses the prize money, Lim Yo-hwan replied, "I keep using it as bankroll."

Asked about his biggest prize, Kim Ga-yeon said, "I don't know, so I have to protect that. He has never even told me about it." She added, "I don't want to know. I think I would keep interfering."

Lim Yo-hwan then made people laugh by saying, "It still isn't that big yet." He added, "If the day comes when I win prize money of around 3 billion won, you'll end up knowing it even if you don't want to. Even if you don't want to get involved with me, you will get involved."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.