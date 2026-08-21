Ralral, Down 9 kg, Looks Completely Different After Going All Out With Her Styling... Idol-Like Transformation

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Ralral drew attention with a dramatically changed look.

On the 20th, Ralral shared several photos on her social media account along with the caption, "I can't remember the last time I got this dressed up... Such god-tier hands. Thank you. (The content will be released in September.)"

In the photos, Ralral transformed into a different mood through makeup and styling. She wore her long hair down naturally and put on a beret, showing off a look that was both innocent and lively.

In particular, her slimmer facial line caught viewers' attention.

Fans who saw the photos expressed their surprise in comments such as, "She looks like Son Tae-young in her prime," "Is she an idol?" "When did she lose so much weight?" and "Isn't that an app?"

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity who is 11 years older than her in 2024, and the couple has one daughter.

Ralral previously said in March that her weight had increased to 77 kg. She later announced that she had started dieting, and recently drew attention again by revealing that she had lost 9 kg.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.