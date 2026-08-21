Lee Hye-young, Battling Lung Cancer, Opens Up About Past Hurt: "Did I Really Need to Be Talked About Again?"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Hye-young looked back on a time when malicious comments left her deeply hurt.

On the 20th, a video titled "Don't Have Anything to Wear? Nine Looks Styled with a Basic White T-Shirt" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hye-young Can't Be Stopped."

That day, Lee Hye-young showed styling ideas for different situations by pairing a basic white T-shirt with various outfits and accessories. As one of the entertainment industry's signature fashion icons, she drew attention with her strong fashion sense and a range of polished looks.

Lee Hye-young said, "Some people may think, 'She can dress like that because she has all those things,' or 'I still can't afford to buy things like that, so that's just Lee Hye-young's story.'"

She advised, "I think clothes are one tool for expressing yourself, so if you want to express yourself well, you need to know a lot. And to know a lot, you have to try wearing a lot. You should buy clothes online, at thrift shops, or from streetwear stores and actually wear them out."

She added, "I didn't become who I am overnight. Don't think you can do everything at once. If there is something similar among what I showed you, I hope you can try wearing it in different ways and use it as a chance to learn together. You shouldn't buy everything."

Lee Hye-young also said she has been carefully reading the comments on her recent videos. "I've actually been reading the comments closely, and I was very surprised because so many people wrote such kind things," she admitted.

She recalled the days when she was active at a young age and had to endure harsh comments. "I was from a generation that lived while being tormented by comments, so my heart was hurt a lot," she said. "At one point, I even wondered whether I really needed to step back out into the world and be talked about by people again."

She then said she was deeply moved after reading the comments. "I was really surprised. I realized that these days, people are very supportive and write so many kind things," she said.

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-young married singer Lee Sang-min in 2004, but they divorced the following year. She remarried in 2011 to a man working in the financial industry and has a stepdaughter. In 2021, she was diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent surgery to remove part of her lung.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.