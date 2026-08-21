"I Felt a Lump in My Armpit": Lee Eun-hyung Describes Painful Blocked Milk Ducts During Breastfeeding

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Comedian Lee Eun-hyung opened up about the difficulties she faced while breastfeeding after giving birth. She said a blocked milk duct caused her armpit to swell, and she even experienced bleeding while nursing.

On the 20th, a video titled "Practical Talk on Pregnancy, Childbirth, and Parenting with Parenting Veterans" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Kim Seung-hye."

That day, Lee Eun-hyung shared her own experience while talking with Kim Seung-hye, who is 32 weeks pregnant, about childbirth and parenting.

When the conversation turned to breastfeeding, Lee Eun-hyung confessed, "My milk ducts were blocked," and described the unusual discomfort she went through. She said, "I had a lump in my armpit. My armpit was swollen," adding, "I was spreading my arms like a pro wrestler," which drew laughter.

Lee Eun-hyung said, "It hurt so much that I even got an X-ray," and explained, "They said something was moving around inside." The X-ray reportedly showed that breast milk had not been draining properly and had become trapped near her armpit.

Lee Eun-hyung explained, "The milk couldn't come down from the armpit area," adding, "Since it had already built up, they said it wasn't good to keep feeding. They told me to massage it out first and then feed fresh milk." She went on to recall, "I really went through a lot. It hurt so much."

Lee Eun-hyung also shared another difficulty she faced during breastfeeding. She said, "Everything tore and I even bled while nursing." Kim Seung-hye, who was listening, looked shocked with a serious expression. After noticing Kim's reaction, Lee Eun-hyung reassured her, saying, "I'm actually a rare case where it didn't come out well, but they said it usually comes out fine."

Meanwhile, Kim Seung-hye married comedian Kim Hae-joon in 2024.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.