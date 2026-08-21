Sean Lost 4.8 kg After Running for 8 Hours and 20 Minutes... His Daughter Ha-el Worried as He Described Severe Pain

[Sportschosun, Jung An-ji] Singer Sean completed 81.5 km despite leg pain. His daughters looked deeply worried as they watched their father.

On the 20th, a video titled "Why do I run 81.5 km?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel With Sean.

The video showed Sean taking on the 81.5 km run for the seventh time this year to mark National Liberation Day of Korea. Sean launched the 815 Run in 2020 after promising to build 10 homes for descendants of Persons of Distinguished Services to Independence. He has continued the challenge for seven years, and this year he plans to build up to the 33rd home. For Sean, running is his way of writing a letter of gratitude with his whole body to those who devoted themselves to the country.

This year's challenge, however, was not easy from the start. While preparing for the 815 Run, Sean injured his leg a month earlier, and his condition was so poor that he often walked with a limp. Still, Sean said, "I’m much better now," and added, "I’ll finish even if I have to crawl. If it hurts too much in the second half, I’ll crawl if I have to," showing his determination to complete the course.

At 5 a.m., the challenge to complete 81.5 km began. Sean's four children, his eldest daughter Ha-eum, second son Ha-rang, third son Ha-yul, and youngest daughter Ha-el, also ran with him to cheer him on.

As dawn broke, Sean's injured leg began to give out. Even so, he got back up and kept running. By the time he passed 32 km, his leg was already close to its limit. From that point on, he had no choice but to endure the pain with sheer willpower.

Once he passed 57 km, Sean finally lay down in pain, and Ha-eum looked heartbroken as she watched her father suffer. After examining Sean's condition, a sports medicine specialist explained, "His hamstring is so tight that cramping is unavoidable, and he has no sensation in his leg," adding, "He is getting through this purely on mental strength."

The pain was so intense that Sean could barely even get back on his feet. But he thought of the people cheering him on and of his promise to the descendants of Persons of Distinguished Services to Independence. He pushed through the pain and ran again. Sean never gave up, and after 8 hours and 20 minutes, he crossed the finish line with Ha-eum and Ha-yul. It was the moment he finally completed the 81.5 km course despite injury and extreme pain. Sean said, "When I got home and weighed myself, I had lost 4.8 kg. I was 73 kg, and now I’m 68 kg," surprising many with the revelation.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.