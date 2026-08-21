Kim Hyun-joong, Once at the Center of a Privacy Scandal, Shares a Recent Update After Losing Tens of Billions of Won: Riding a Scooter and Eating Ramen — "It’s Fun"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Kim Hyun-joong shared a glimpse of his everyday life, saying he rode a scooter to visit a pop-up event.

On the 20th, Kim Hyun-joong posted an update on his recent life and said, "I went out for a ride on my scooter and stopped by a pop-up event!"

He added, "I was hungry, so I had a bowl of ramen and even some sweet ice cream. There was also a no-lose raffle event, so there were plenty of small things to enjoy, and it was more fun than I expected."

In particular, Kim explained why he visited the pop-up event, saying, "Above all, I wanted to try ramen that is hard to find these days, even at convenience stores and supermarkets."

In the released photos, Kim Hyun-joong took part in the event and cooked ramen himself using the so-called Han River Ramen machine. He later showed himself heading home on a scooter, enjoying a relaxed day.

His recent update is drawing attention because Kim Hyun-joong was once widely discussed over a privacy controversy.

In 2014, he became the center of public scrutiny after being embroiled in disputes over alleged assault involving his former girlfriend and a paternity lawsuit.

He also made headlines again in May, when he appeared on Seo Yoo-jung's YouTube channel and spoke about fraud losses he had suffered in his life.

At the time, Kim referred to himself by saying, "I'm at the top tier when it comes to being scammed. I was cheated a lot. I lost tens of billions of won."

He also explained how he ended up being deceived, saying, "I had friends since I was young, and I saw someone who had been my close friend since childhood change. Then there was a sweet temptation that suddenly came my way."

Even after the past controversy, Kim Hyun-joong has continued to stay in touch with fans through music, television appearances, and YouTube, while sharing updates on his life.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.