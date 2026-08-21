Lee Dong-gun, Divorced from Jo Yoon-hee, Shocked by Criticism Over Parenting a 6-Year-Old: "I Thought That Was Normal" (Divorce Re-Boot Camp)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Lee Dong-gun showed an unexpected reaction to comments about a 6-year-old child's eating habits.

On JTBC's "Divorce Re-Boot Camp," which aired on the 20th, the daily life of the "stingy couple" was revealed.

In the episode, the wife of the "stingy couple" was seen largely giving in to the tantrums of their 6-year-old eldest child.

Whenever the child threw a fit or simply stood his ground, the mother would pick him up, and the cast members who watched the scene criticized the parenting style of constantly indulging the child's behavior.

In particular, the wife was feeding the 6-year-old eldest child by hand.

Seeing this, Park Ha-sun said, "You shouldn't feed a child like that. Doesn't he eat by himself at kindergarten? He's just acting that way because he sees his mother."

Lee Dong-gun then brought up his own parenting experience. He said, "Am I an unusual case? I used to feed my child myself when he was 6."

He added, "I thought that was something parents naturally did. But I guess that's not okay," expressing confusion that what had felt normal to him might actually have been the wrong approach.

Seo Jang-hoon explained that Lee Dong-gun's situation was different, saying, "Lee Dong-gun is in a different situation. He's an unusual case. Since he only gets to meet his child once in a while, he probably wants to do even more during that precious time."

He understood that Lee Dong-gun, who cannot spend every day with his child, wanted to do whatever he could during the short time he had with his daughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gun married actress Jo Yoon-hee in 2017 and had one daughter, but the couple divorced in 2020. Since then, he has continued regular visitation with his daughter Roa.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.