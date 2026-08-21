How can he mock someone’s looks like that? Japanese YouTuber accused of racism over Ateez’s San: "Not even worth cursing at"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] Ateez member San has been subjected to racial discrimination.

On the 20th, popular Japanese YouTuber Gamix posted a video of San’s "Bad" dance challenge on his account. However, while dancing, Gamix suddenly pulled the corners of his eyes back with both hands, sparking controversy.

The "slanted-eye" gesture is used in the West to mock Asians’ appearance. Japanese netizens were also outraged when Brazilian influencer Brenda Marau posted a "slanted-eye" photo after Japan lost to Brazil in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Even so, many said Gamix’s behavior clearly showed an intent to belittle San.

As angry netizens flooded the comments, Gamix deleted the problematic video. But his next move also drew criticism. In English, Gamix said, "This is what Asian eyes look like. When you wake up in the morning, they usually open like this." He then went live and apologized to soccer star Lionel Messi and YouTuber MrBeast. Gamix had previously faced backlash for posting photos and videos cursing Messi ahead of the Japan-Brazil match. He apologized for an incident from two months ago, but said nothing about San.

Despite Gamix’s bizarre behavior, San and Ateez were not affected at all. San is widely loved around the world for his chic, sophisticated looks, which have earned him the nickname "Northern Grand Duke," as well as his powerful performances and stable vocals, which have led to the nickname "stage monster." Ateez also enjoyed strong popularity with the title track "Bad" from their 14th mini album, "GOLDEN HOUR: Part.5," released in June, reaching No. 8 on Melon Top 100 and No. 10 on the weekly chart. The group also hit a career high by taking No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the main Billboard album chart. In addition, the point choreography challenge has remained popular across short-form platforms for more than a month.

Netizens reacted with comments such as, "He’s not even worth cursing at," "Did he even look in the mirror?" "Ignoring him is the answer," and "Isn’t he degrading himself, even though he’s Asian too?"

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.