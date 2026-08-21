Park Hyun Ho Reveals Shocking Story, Saying His Mother Stopped Him from Jumping Out a Window: "I Felt Like the Whole World Hated Me"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Park Hyun Ho opens up honestly about the painful feelings he has never shared since his debut, saying, "I felt like the whole world hated me," and also expresses his guilt toward his wife, Eun Ga-eun.

On the 22nd at 9:20 p.m., KBS 2TV's "Mr. House Husband" will air a segment showing Park Hyun Ho's hidden worries and his tearful promotion of a new song, despite his usual bright and positive image.

Ahead of the release of his new song, Park Hyun Ho looks at a calendar with only one schedule in August and finally shares the feelings he has kept buried for a long time.

Reflecting on years that did not go as planned, Park Hyun Ho recalls three years as a trainee, his idol debut, leaving the group, and his attempts to continue as a solo singer and musical actor. He confesses, "When things kept falling apart, I blamed everything. It felt like the whole world hated me." He then reveals that his mother found him when he was about to jump out of a window and stopped him, leaving the studio deeply moved.

He also speaks candidly about how he feels as a husband and provider while watching his wife, Eun Ga-eun, remain more active than he is. Park Hyun Ho says, "I even worry that she might think marrying me was a mistake," drawing sympathy.

After gathering himself, Park Hyun Ho decides to create his own opportunities and begins promoting his new song, "Let's Go for a Drink." In the scorching 40-degree heat, he heads to a highway rest stop, hands out CDs he prepared himself, and even boards a tour bus to perform an impromptu live set, giving it his all.

Watching him, Park Seo Jin also relates to Park Hyun Ho's struggle, recalling how he once promoted himself at rest stops and performed in a Pumba show early in his career.

Park Hyun Ho then visits a singing class, known as a mecca for trot promotion, and sets out to win over fans with the resolve to "make at least one person my fan." An unexpected special guest appears, and a joint stage is said to come together, adding to the curiosity.

Park Hyun Ho's true feelings, hidden behind the title of husband and provider, and his challenge to start again from the very bottom can be seen on KBS 2TV's "Mr. House Husband" airing on the 22nd at 9:20 p.m.

Meanwhile, Park Hyun Ho married Eun Ga-eun in April last year, and the couple welcomed a precious daughter in February.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.