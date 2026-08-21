"Song Min-ho's mental state was precarious"... Manager who aided his 'sham service' faces one year in prison

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] A manager identified as A, who is accused of helping Winner's Song Min-ho carry out sham military service, has been sentenced to one year in prison by prosecutors.

On the 20th, the final hearing for A was held at the Seoul Western District Court, presided over by Judge Sung Jun-gyu.

Prosecutors requested a one-year prison term for A, saying he "played an essential role in allowing Song Min-ho to be absent without authorization for an extended period and took active steps to keep him from being caught by the supervisory authorities."

A, who worked at the Mapo-gu Facilities Management Corporation in Seoul where Song Min-ho served, is accused of conspiring with him to falsify attendance records or process sick leave and annual leave in order to overlook his unauthorized absences from the workplace.

A said, "When Song Min-ho was first assigned around March 23, 2023, other employees refused to take on the job, saying managing a celebrity would be too burdensome, so he was assigned to me. I also felt a great deal of pressure handling a celebrity, but because of promotion issues, I ended up being in charge of Song Min-ho."

A's lawyer argued, "A felt considerable pressure and concern while managing Song Min-ho. His psychiatric symptoms had worsened to a precarious level, and A sometimes turned a blind eye to Song Min-ho's late arrivals out of a sense of consideration."

The lawyer also said A has been suffering financial hardship after being suspended from his post and waiting at home while receiving only part of his salary, and that his severance pay and other benefits could change depending on the outcome of the trial. He said A had spoken of the pain of being the family breadwinner.

In his final statement, A said through tears, "Because of my complacent approach to management, one social service agent's life was completely changed. It is true that I also felt a great sense of responsibility and worked under pressure because of that. If I am given one more chance, I will work responsibly in accordance with the rules and principles."

Song Min-ho, who worked as a social service agent at the corporation from March 2023 to December 2024, was also requested to serve 18 months in prison for allegedly performing his duties in bad faith, including being absent for more than 100 days and leaving his workplace without authorization. However, when he appeared as a witness at A's hearing last month, he denied all allegations that he had conspired with A to violate the Military Service Act, saying that although his attending doctor had advised him against military service itself, he had tried to fulfill his duty to the nation until the end before ultimately being told that he could no longer continue his military service.

The court will deliver its verdict on Song Min-ho and A at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com, photo = Yonhap News Agency

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.