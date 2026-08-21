Choi Si-won Immediately Stops Foreigner Smoking at Gyeongbokgung Palace... Ends the Situation with a Polite Attitude

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Choi Si-won, a member of Super Junior and an actor, spotted a foreign tourist smoking inside Gyeongbokgung Palace and stopped the person himself. Rather than raising his voice or getting into an argument, he calmly ended the smoking with a brief and polite request in English, drawing attention for his composed response.

A recently released YouTube video showed Choi Si-won touring Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul with a volunteer guide. The two walked through the palace grounds and looked into the history and meaning behind the landmark.

What caught Choi Si-won's attention was a foreign tourist smoking nearby. Seeing someone smoke inside the palace, where many visitors were passing through, Choi Si-won did not hesitate to approach the tourist.

Choi Si-won said to the tourist, "Excuse me, please." He made it clear that he wanted the person to stop smoking. The foreign visitor immediately put out the cigarette after understanding the request, and Choi Si-won wrapped up the moment by saying, "Thank you." As a global star with many overseas fans, Choi Si-won drew notice for taking direct action instead of simply watching the situation unfold.

Choi Si-won then continued his visit to Gyeongbokgung Palace and reflected on the meaning of Korea's history and cultural heritage. The video also ended with a message emphasizing the value of freedom and peace, adding significance beyond a simple palace tour.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.