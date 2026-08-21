Lee Hwi-hyang Reveals Rumor That Shocked Guam's Korean Community: 'A Man Young Enough to Be Her Son'...Turns Out It Was "My Own Son, But They Misunderstood"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Hwi-hyang will share an absurd story from a trip to Guam with her biological son, during which people mistook him for her "young boyfriend" and even spread dating rumors among the Korean community.

On the 39th episode of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," airing on Saturday the 22nd, Lee Hwi-hyang says she once traveled to Guam with her son and explains that they enjoyed the trip freely, walking arm in arm and with her hand on his shoulder while they were there.

Lee Hwi-hyang says she took a taxi driven by a Korean driver, and recalls, "The driver looked closely at my son and said, 'No, he looks just like his mother.'" Her account sparks curiosity.

She then laughs as she reveals, "The driver told me there was a rumor among Koreans in Guam that Lee Hwi-hyang had come to visit with a young man."

Despite the ridiculous rumor that she was dating a younger man, Lee Hwi-hyang responds coolly, saying, "I'm grateful that people care about me that much," drawing admiration from everyone.

Meanwhile, actor Park Sang-myeon makes a surprise appearance on the show as the first-ever returning guest in the history of "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night." He returns to support Lee Hwi-hyang, his co-star from the film "Family Trip."

Park Sang-myeon, who initially said he did not want to appear, explains that he decided to join after hearing, "If you come on this time and do really well, you might be able to replace either Moon Se-yoon or ZOZAZZ." His comment sends the studio into laughter.

In particular, while talking about the play "Pink Truck," which has been confirmed for an encore run, Park Sang-myeon expresses disappointment toward director Jang Hang-jun, who wrote the original work and rose to fame as a 10-million-ticket director with "The King's Warden."

Park Sang-myeon says, "I worked with him on every film before that, but I was the only one left out of 'The King's Warden,'" and recounts a conversation he had with Jang Hang-jun, leaving the set in stitches. Curiosity is growing over what Jang Hang-jun said to him.

The episode also revisits a past scene that drew major attention when Park Sang-myeon was seen cooking ramen with Yoo Jae-suk, prompting more laughter. Park Sang-myeon then reveals the nickname Yoo Jae-suk gave him, saying, "Whenever Yoo Jae-suk sees me, he calls me 'Myeonsang-hyung,'" and leaves a video message for Yoo Jae-suk, turning the set into a sea of laughter. Viewers are now eager to hear what Park Sang-myeon said to Yoo Jae-suk.

Meanwhile, MBN's issue-maker talk show "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" is a new-format talk show that promises "day and night, reason and passion, information and emotion." It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.