AKMU's Jamie K Lee Reveals the Shock That Led Her to Lose 30 kg After Avoiding Hospitals Over Weight Gain

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok reporter] Jamie K Lee of AKMU has revealed the decisive moment that led her to lose as much as 30 kg.

After gaining a significant amount of weight, she avoided hospitals because she was afraid to face her health condition. In the end, a checkup showed she was in the pre-diabetes stage, which became the start of her diet.

On the 19th, a video titled "An Invitation Special with AKMU's Jamie K Lee, Who Came to Hang Out Alone" was released on the YouTube channel 'ChimChakMan.'

That day, ChimChakMan mentioned that Lee had said she started dieting for her health and asked, "Wasn't there something like 'adult diseases' in your health checkup before dieting?"

Surprised by the question, Lee said, "That's right. I didn't expect you to ask about this, and I never planned to talk about it anywhere," as she brought up a story she had never shared publicly.

Lee also said that as she gained weight, she became afraid even to check her own health condition.

"I kept avoiding my condition. I had gained so much weight that I thought, 'There must be something wrong with me. There's no way I could be healthy,' so I actually didn't go to the hospital," Lee said.

Even when her family and people around her urged her to go, she could not bring herself to visit a hospital. She compared checking her health to opening Pandora's box and said she did not even weigh herself.

But she could not keep avoiding it forever. Lee finally decided it was time to face the truth, went to the hospital, and had a blood test. The warning signs she had feared appeared in the actual results.

"I had a blood test, and they said I was in the pre-diabetes stage," Lee recalled. "I was so young, and I realized there was really a serious warning sign for my health."

The pre-diabetes diagnosis became the decisive trigger for Lee to begin dieting in earnest.

It was not simply about losing weight for appearance. After confirming that something was wrong with her health, she began exercising and managing her weight more actively.

"From that point on, I worked hard, lost a lot of weight, exercised a lot, and became healthy," Lee said.

Lee drew attention after it was reported that she had lost about 30 kg over the course of roughly a year.

The results of her efforts also showed up in her health checkup. Lee said, "When I was tested again this year, everything came back completely normal," adding that she has now regained her health.

Earlier, Lee appeared on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" in April and spoke about how her weight had increased sharply during a difficult period. At the time, she said she had gone through about two years of a slump, stayed shut in her room, and repeatedly overeaten.

Later, Lee began living with her brother Lee Chan-hyuk's suggestion, focusing on exercise and diet management, and eventually lost weight through steady effort.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.