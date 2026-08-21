Jin Tae-hyun Shares Cryptic Post After Being Named MC: "Let's Stop Caring About What Those People Say"

[Sportschosun Park Ara-m] Actor Jin Tae-hyun shared a cryptic message.

On the 21st, Jin posted on his personal account, "'What will people say?' Don't worry about what people say."

He went on to say, "If those people had cared about me even a little, they would not say things like that," and urged, "Please do not pay attention to what people who speak without thinking are saying."

He added, "You all know, right? Let's stop caring. Let's do our best today."

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun stepped down from JTBC's Divorce Re-Boot Camp, where he had appeared for two years, after the July broadcast. In the final episode, the news of his departure was delivered through subtitles without a separate farewell, and Lee Dong-gun joined as his replacement. Later, it was reported that a plaque of appreciation had been delivered through his agency, prompting some to say the ending felt disappointing.

After leaving Divorce Re-Boot Camp, Jin Tae-hyun will continue his new path as a host of CTS's I'm Rejoicing Night and Day alongside his wife, Park Si-eun.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.