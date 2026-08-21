Already a 'Jung Jo-gook♥ Visual'... Kim Sung-eun Celebrates Eldest Son's Birthday as He Grows Taller Than His Mother Sitting Down

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress Kim Sung-eun celebrated the birthday of her eldest son, Tae-ha Jung, who has already grown much taller than she is.

On the 20th, Kim Sung-eun shared a photo with her son on her social media account, along with the message, "Happy birthday to our eldest son. You know how much Mom loves you, right?"

In the photo, Tae-ha Jung is sitting on a chair wearing a red FC Seoul jersey. Kim Sung-eun wrapped her arms around his neck and smiled brightly, showing her deep affection. The two also wore matching playful sunglasses, creating a cheerful mother-son chemistry that felt more like friendship.

What stands out in particular is how Tae-ha Jung, even while seated, appears so solidly built that he looks bigger than Kim Sung-eun standing beside him. The son, who once fit in his mother's arms as a child, has now grown into a promising player following in the footsteps of his father, soccer player Jung Jo-gook.

Kim Sung-eun and Jung Jo-gook married in December 2009. They welcomed their eldest son, Tae-ha Jung, in 2010, and later had a daughter, Yoon-ha, and a second son, Jae-ha. They now have two sons and one daughter.

Tae-ha Jung is currently playing as a defender for Seoul Osan High School, the U-18 youth team under FC Seoul. Kim Sung-eun has consistently shared updates on social media and television about Tae-ha's growth as a soccer player.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.