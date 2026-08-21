Park Shin-hye, Pregnant with Her Second Child, Shows Off Her Unmissable Baby Bump in a Pink Dress

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Actress Park Shin-hye shared an update from a photo shoot, showing off her unchanged beauty even while pregnant with her second child.

On the 20th, Park Shin-hye posted photos taken at an advertising shoot.

In the released photos, Park Shin-hye is posing on set in a bright pink outfit.

She paired a pink dress that subtly revealed her shoulders with a neatly tied-up hairstyle, creating an elegant yet innocent look.

Attention was especially drawn to her slightly visible baby bump, as she is pregnant with her second child. Even so, her polished styling and bright smile highlighted her graceful charm.

Meanwhile, Park Shin-hye married actor Choi Tae-joon in 2022 and has a son. She recently announced that she is expecting her second child and is due to give birth this fall.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.