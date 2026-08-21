Jeong Sun-hee, Once at the Height of Her Popularity on "Heroine 5"... "I Went Home Crying for Three Straight Years" in Heartbreaking Confession (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Jeong Sun-hee will open up about the hidden story behind how she spent more than three years crying every day after filming "Heroine 5," while playing a character completely opposite to her real personality.

Jeong Sun-hee and fellow comedian Kim Ji-seon, who have been friends for 38 years, will appear on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" airing today at 10:10 p.m.

On the show, Jeong Sun-hee shares behind-the-scenes stories from "Heroine 5," her first variety program and a project she worked on with producer Na Young-seok.

She admits that she struggled a great deal because, unlike her naturally shy personality, she had to play a character who was expected to treat guests very aggressively on "Heroine 5."

She surprised everyone by revealing, "I cried every day on my way home from work while filming 'Heroine 5' for more than three years."

She also recalled Jo Hye-ryun, who was even more energetic than she was at the time, and said she was left speechless.

The full reason Jeong Sun-hee could not help but cry after filming every day will be revealed in the broadcast.

Meanwhile, the episode will also feature the story of Kim Ji-seon, known as the "fertility queen," who gave birth four times in her 30s.

Kim Ji-seon says she has earned a range of nicknames related to her many births, including "Sbe" and "Shingung," and she will share her unusual secret to having children.

She drew attention by saying, "After giving birth to my first child at 34, I pushed myself hard and had more children."

She added, "My husband is the pitcher and I am the catcher," using a baseball analogy to describe their remarkable chemistry. She also candidly talks about the secret behind her many births and what happened behind the scenes in the delivery room.

The candid variety-show stories of Jeong Sun-hee and Kim Ji-seon, whose friendship has lasted 38 years, can be seen on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" airing today at 10:10 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.